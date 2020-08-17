Entertainment of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Govt should support artistes, our expenses huge - MzVee

Musician, MzVee

Ghanaian singer Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, known in showbiz circles as MzVee, has called on the government to support the music artistes during these times of the pandemic.



The musician noted that industry players have suffered some setback since the outbreak of the pandemic due to their inability to feature in live shows.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Kwesi Asare on the Big Show on Class91.3FM on Saturday, 15 August 2020, MzVee said: “I have had some few gigs, I have been paid for, so, that’s lucky for me but what about the rest. And I don’t know what the government is trying to do about that because at the end of the day, we [entertainers] are the people who keep life going in this country”.



“And we are always entertaining people, we are always playing free shows for people, doing free endorsement for people but it is a time where we are struggling and there’s no help coming in like that for us”, she bemoaned.



She was also of the opinion that no matter how luxurious entertainers have lived in the past, they still need the support of the government in the era of the pandemic.



“They [government] should still support because the money cannot stay the same forever, money comes and goes and we keep spending and our expenses are actually a lot and we spend on videos, we spend a lot of money just on a single video, it’s a lot of money; we spend on keeping up appearances because it is show business, so, we spend a lot to get back all we get.



“So, right now, things are not going on so well, so, they [government] should not think that there is money around, so, they [government] need to support the artistes”.



MzVee is currently promoting her new single titled ‘Baby.’





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.