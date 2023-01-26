Govt has ignored the entertainment sector - Camidoh

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian hitmaker Camidoh has stated that he thinks the entertainment sector is being ignored by the government.



In an interview on Hitz FM, the ‘Sugar Cane' artiste said that he thinks entertainers should lobby for support from the government and educate them about it.



"I don't believe the government considers the entertainment side. Because we have to ask them and teach them to see the essence of looking in this direction, their minds are far away from us,” he stated.



He also added that the government needs to give musicians the same consideration it gives to other enterprises, like the National Cathedral.



“We are hearing that they are building a cathedral, and I am still determining what that scheme is about. Just as they can focus and prioritise certain things or areas, the same way the music,” he said.



In addition to talking about the government's disregard for the entertainment sector, the musician discussed a topic during a workshop held by the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



“I went to a VGMA seminar, and somebody raised a point that some people want to come invest and change and help us or rebuild our publishing system or whatever, and the government policies and all those things. We need to stand,” he added.





ADA/BOG