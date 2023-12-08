Government institutions should also support female musicians - Eno Barony

Entertainment of Friday, 8 December 2023

Popular Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony has called on governmental institutions to do better in its support for female musicians in Ghana.



Speaking to Doreen Avio on Hitz FM on December 8, Eno Barony called for increased support and recognition for women in various fields beyond the music industry. She stressed the importance of institutions promoting inclusivity and urged ministries and organisations to actively involve female talents in events.



“We should support ourselves more and we also should be supported. It would be great if institutions like the ministries call on female musicians for events and all that. It would go a long way towards helping us. So women supporting women should not be in the music industry alone. It should be everywhere,” she said.



She further clarified her stance that women need to work 10 times harder to prove themselves in the music industry, stating that there is an existing mindset that questions the abilities of women in certain areas, including music, women have to constantly prove themselves.



“Every woman who finds herself in a male-dominated area has to work ten times harder. No just female rappers, because they call it a man’s world. So no matter how good you are, that thing that 'she's a girl, what can she do?'. So we have to prove that we are capable,” she said.



Eno Barony further stated that she doesn’t see any foreseeable change in the current perceptions of women, stating that there will always be an influx of men into the music space. Thus, women would have to do their part.



“I don't think it will ever change because the guys will never stop coming so it’s always going to be male dominated. So we just have to do our part,” she said.



Eno Barony clarified that the goal is not to compete with men but to establish a supportive environment where women can thrive alongside their male counterparts.



