Government doesn’t regard celebrities, they only care about us during elections – Lilwin

Ghanaian actor, Lilwin has bemoaned over how Ghanaian celebrities are treated by the government.



The popular actor and musician, who is known as Kwadwo Nkansah in private life told ZionFelix in an interaction on ‘Me Car Mu FM’ that the Ghanaian government doesn’t regard celebrities in the country.



According to him, substantive governments have not done anything to improve the living conditions of celebrities.



Sadly, Lilwin said the only time they pay attention to celebrities is when they are campaigning towards elections.



The ‘Mama Boss Papa’ singer stressed that these politicians or government officials only think about their parochial interest first.



His comment came after the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Gaming Commission issued directives which prevent celebrities from advertising for alcoholic and betting companies.



Lilwin wished they would be allowed to work under certain regulations—which will benefit the country as well.



