Music of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Gospel stars, religious leaders pray for Ghana at ‘MTN Stands in Worship 2020’

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton

All the A-list gospel artistes who performed at this year’s “MTN Stands in Worship” concert took turns to pray for the country as Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7.



Some religious leaders including, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, also promoted peace at the concert.



The Chief Imam, speaking in translated Arabic via a recorded video presentation, called on Ghanaians to continue to express their gratitude to God for the peace and blessings we are enjoying in the country presently.



The eminent Islamic leader and teacher urged the people to be peaceful and tolerant before, during, and after the elections, saying, “We need peaceful co-existence of all tribes and religions at all times”.



The Rt. Rev. Samuel K. Osabutey, the Accra Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church also charged Ghanaians to get rid of bitterness from their hearts and love one another, particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought so much hardship to people around the world.



“The year 2020 has been a very tough one for us but God has given us the opportunity to meet here alive,” he said. Quoting 1 Thessalonians 5:18, he called on Ghanaians to develop hearts of gratitude and live in peace.



“I pray for Ghanaians to stand together for peace and I believe that God will rule in the affairs of Ghana”, said Mrs. Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Director, Aglow Ghana and a former president of the Ghana Journalists Association. (GJA).



The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye; Lasmid, winner of MTN Hitmaker 8 and all the artistes on the show shared messages of peace and hope with the audience at the event venue, the Fantasy Dome and all the thousands around the globe, who watched the programme live on GHOne TV and also via MTN’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.



Fast-rising gospel singer, MOG opened the show with his powerful vocal performance and made way for the Celestial Evangel Choir, who shook patrons with some feet-moving and soul-inspiring tunes, including the ever-popular Akan song, Nyansa na ehia (Wisdom is all that is required).



Clad in a beautifully cut white dress with a touch of yellow, Celestine Donkor, took the microphone after the choir’s performance and filled the “house” with rounds of powerful songs. As always, her voice was simply sweet, especially when she sang Nimu na nkwa w) (In Him is life) and Eye n’adom (It’s by His grace).



MTN’s in-house choir, the ViVa Voices took their turn and hit the atmosphere with a blend of hot and mid-tempo tunes. The male and female lead singers did a solid job and whenever the two got into a duet, it was something else. Any time they took over, their performances drew shouts of; “Show them – eh, show them – eh, show them – eh….,”



Multiple award-winning singer, Joe Mettle did not disappoint as he kept the audience on their feet with hit after hit, while he encouraged them to sing along through their face masks. When he raised his top song, “Bo noo ni”, the dome was on fire.



Impressive Diana Hamilton came on as the last act and did well to inject raw energy into the already charged show. She topped off a great performance with two of her popular sings, Mo ne yo and Adom.



The MC for the night, Eric Jeshurun, aka Jeshurun Okyere, who looked resplendent in his black and gold apparel, closed the show by asking Diana Hamilton to pray for Ghana, and that she did with a request for peace from God.



The event, which is arguably one of the popular annual gospel shows in Ghana has, in the past, attracted top gospel artistes such as Donnie McClurkin, William McDowell, Sinach, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, Patrick Duncan, Joe Mettle, Elder, and many other gospel music giants.



The organisers promised to deliver a great show that would delight the hearts of many at this time that the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown many people into difficulties, and without doubt, it was a wonderful event.

