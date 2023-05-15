Gospel star Ruth Adjei wins Gospel Artist of the Year at GYEA 2023 and Global TikTok Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor

Gospel musician, Ruth Adjei has been adjudged the Gospel Artist of the Year at the just-ended Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards 2023 which was held in Accra on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



Ruth Adjei beat off top competitions to win the award.



She has also been awarded as the Gospel Artiste of the Year by the 2023 Global TikTok Awards.



The 'Same Old God' hitmaker in her acceptance speech could not hide her excitement as she acknowledged her family, fans, loved ones, and well-wishers for their support.



The gospel star was earlier honoured by the leadership of the Church of Pentecost for her hard work, legacy, and achievements in the gospel industry.



She expressed gratitude to the church for their training and mentoring which she said had contributed to her success as a musician.



Last year, Ruth Adjei beat all odds to win the 'Discovery of the Year' at the maiden edition of the 2022 Eminent Awards.