Gospel singer Rita Adomolga nominated at the Ghana Music Awards USA

Music of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: Boateng Collins

US Based Gospel singer, Rita Adomolga has landed multiple nominations at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards, USA. The annual event celebrates Ghanaian music and recognises the achievements of Ghanaian musicians in the United States.



Adomolga has been nominated for Best Gospel Song, Best Music Video, and Best International Collaboration. Her music has been making waves in the gospel music scene, and her nominations are a testament to her talent and hard work.



She shared her joy by saying that: "I am honored to be nominated for these awards, It is a recognition of the hard work and dedication that I have put into my music. I am grateful to my fans and supporters who have been with me on this journey."



Adomolga's music is known for its powerful messages of hope, faith, and love. Her soulful voice and uplifting lyrics have touched the hearts of many, and her music has been a source of inspiration for people around the world.



The Ghana Music Awards USA will take place on August 26, 2023, at The Lincoln Theatre, Columbus Ohio. The event promises to be a night of celebration and recognition for Ghanaian musicians in the United States.



