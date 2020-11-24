Music of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Gospel singer Ewuraba Eesi wows audience at the 2020 WRTP awards

play videoGospel singer Ewuraba Eesi

Multiple award-winning Gospel singer Ewuraba Eesi gave a stellar performance at the recently held 2nd edition of the Western Radio and Television Personalities Awards 2020 on Saturday November 21 at the Takoradi Mall.



Ewuraba Eesi brought a massive crowd to the venue as most of the audience were in anticipation of her stunning performance.



The 'Gyinapintsin' hit maker, whose energetic stage presence brought the audience to life and got everyone on their feet, dancing and singing along as she performed her hit singles 'aseda' and 'gyinapintsin'



Ewuraba Eesi proved she was worth all the applause and cheers that greeted her when she mounted the stage.



The performance she put up on the night left no doubt in everyone's mind that she is truly a talented artiste and great performer.



Watch Ewuraba Eesi below





