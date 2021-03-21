You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 21Article 1211056

Gospel singer David Koomson releases official video for 'Oh Lord My God'

Ghanaian UK-based Gospel singer, David Koomson, has finally released the much-anticipated visuals for his hit single titled, 'Oh Lord My God'

The video which was premiered on March 19, 2021, on his Official YouTube channel, comes with amazing and beautiful colors for your viewing pleasure.

The video was shot in the United Kingdom and directed by an internationally known music video director from Carnival Studio.

The song has an emotional sentiment behind it, listening to this song sparks all sorts of emotions as the lyrics are really deep and the tone with which David Koomson sang makes us want to cry listening to it. It’s more like the perfect worship song to listen to start your day.

