Music of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Gospel sensation Lordina Soprano releases gospel version of ‘Welcome Home'

Lordina is out with a new song

From a Christian perspective, we are travelers on this earth and our Saviour would come again to take us up with Him and so a phrase like “Come with me on this sacred trip back to the promise land” is not new to Christians.



This is according to new gospel sensation Lordina The Soprano who has composed the Christian music version of the hit song WELCOME HOME, by the evergreen music band ‘Osibisa’



Lordina The Soprano releases her version of this powerful song on 6th March 2021 to commemorate Ghana’s 64th Independence Day.



"After the release of “Coming 2 America”, a sequel to the original 1988 film starring Eddie Murphy, on 5th March 2021. I am indeed excited and believe this month is indeed a homecoming month in the world".



“Welcome home” by Lordina The Soprano was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Flashman Music and the Video was shot and directed by Felix Blay Anaman of Blayz Pictures.



“Welcome Home” is a popular international Afro Rock piece, composed and originally rendered by Osibisa, a Ghanaian Afro Rock band, founded in London in 1969 by four expatriate African and three Caribbean musicians. Their music is a fusion of African , Caribbean, jazz , funk , rock , Latin , and R&B and highlife.



The song talks about travelers coming back home after being away for long. There is no place like home, in as much as adjusting to new culture or way of life is not easy, when you are able to overcome that phase, life becomes way better than in someone’s land. What comes to mind when this song is played is also “slavery” and so Africans can really relate to this song.



About Lordina The Soprano



Lordina The Soprano is a Ghanaian Choral, Classical, Opera and Contemporary Christian Music Singer and has two awards to her name.



Her music career took shape a decade ago when she featured as a soprano soloist in the oratorio "The Creation" by the Harmonious Chorale, after featuring in various notable concerts around the country.



She has gone on to perform on numerous distinguished platforms in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, South Africa, Nigeria, Togo and Benin. Lordina has to her credit, an album “My life my ministry” as well as a number of single covers/ releases including The USA National Anthem, The Ghana National Anthem, Nigerian National Anthem, “Mary did you know?”, He watches me among others.



Lordina holds a Bachelor’s degree in French from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, an MBA in Human Resource from the Valley View University and a Certificate in Music from the Wisconsin International University College. She is married.