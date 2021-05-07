Gospel recording artiste Queendalyn Yurglee performs at VGMA Unsung Music Room

Music of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Enan Communication

Gospel Recording Artiste Queendalyn Yurglee has said her recognition at this year's edition of VGMA Unsung Music Room was unexpected.



Speaking to Nana Kwadwo Addo, the host of this year's edition of VGMA Unsung Music Room, the songstress stated that she never expected it.



She maintained that it came as a shock since she only registered her maiden commercial project in 2020 and has received such recognition.



"I never expect such a recognition. Even though I have worked with great performers over the years, I was thinking it will take me some time to receive such recognition in the Ghanaian music terrain. It was is my first project as a professional musician though". She said.



Queendalyn mentioned that she was on the radio promoting her newly released titled “Jesus" when she started receiving congratulatory messages from friends and relatives when she found out that her project has received a VGMA nomination.



"I burst into tears on live radio when I saw the message. I was promoting my new single (Jesus) when people started calling and texting to congratulate me. It was a different experience for me”.



The sensational gospel musician has sent a word of gratitude to her fans and all industry persons who contributed to her nomination and is hopeful to carry the ultimate on the day of the main event.



Queendalyn Yurglee on Monday 3rd 2021 gave a spectacular live performance at the unsung music room, a platform bestowed to Unsung nominees to register their presence and solicit for votes to perform on the main stage during the event.





