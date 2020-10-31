Entertainment of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Gospel musicians in Ghana like freebies too much - Kwasi Ernest

Chief Executive Officer of Media Excel, Kwasi Ernest is worried about the gospel fraternity in Ghana.



According to him, there is little to no unity among the gospel artistes and this is gradually becoming a canker to the growth and development of the gospel industry.



He made this comment while discussing recent statements by gospel singer Patience Nyarko on why it is difficult to see gospel musicians in the country collaborating with their colleagues.



He blamed the gospel musicians for the challenges confronting their industry.



To Kwasi Ernest, one major problem is that gospel musicians don't support each other.



"I see that what the gospel people need now is a front. Gospel music in Ghana, as we speak, doesn't have a front. They don't have that united front; a front they could use to push their agenda to yield benefits and which for me, it's a major issue."



He also bemoaned the attitude of the gospel musicians saying they always want things for free.



''There are so many professionals in the music industry but the reason why most of these gospel artistes cannot utilize is because they find it difficult removing money and paying them . . . a lot of our people, they don't want to pay . . . it's a brand and when it goes well, it goes well for you . . . even when it comes to videoshoot and others, it is for most of them to sacrifice money for it to be successful for them," he said.



Kwasi Ernest, speaking on Peace FM's 'Entertainment Review', called for a major reform in the gospel industry.



