'Gospel musicians are not angels, we are also human' - Grace Ashy

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Grace Ashy, has urged Ghanaians to exercise patience or reduce how they talk about Gospel musicians when their issues come up in the public domain.



According to her, Gospel musicians are not angels and so they also live just like normal people.



“I will plead with Ghanaians to tone down the way they speak about gospel musicians because you have no idea the pains they go through.

We are not angels, we are human beings,” she said.



She was speaking about what gospel musicians go through to get to the top in the hands of those who have the power to support them build their brands.



She said when issues come out, the way people speak about them or those involved discourages them from pushing forward.



She also observed that people dictate to popular people on what to do and how to live their lives, saying that people have to live their normal lives not to please humans.



“Let us live our normal lives and not do what will be more than our financial strength, “she said.



Support



Grace Ashey also said secular musicians in Ghana get more support than gospel musicians in the country.



This is similar to what her colleague Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor stated recently in an interview on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie.



According to Grace Ashy, not even the church supports the work of gospel musicians as expected.



She observed that the hypocrisy in the country was too much, adding that those in the church are those who sing and support secular music.



Madam Grace Ashy was of the belief that if the church supported gospel musicians, they would automatically grow with the church.



“For the secular musicians, I think they do well and also they get more support than gospel musicians,” she said.