Entertainment of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Gospel musician Sammie Obeng-Poku weds longtime girlfriend

Pastor Sammie Obeng-Poku and wife Bernice

On Saturday, February 20, 2021, Gospel artiste cum Pastor Sammie Obeng-Poku tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Bernice Ewura Adwoa.



The marriage ceremony which took place in Kumasi, had friends, loved ones and family in attendance.



Various gospel artistes and musicians including Efe Grace, Sandra Afreh, Jojo Arhin, Francis Kweku Osei and many more attended the wedding in their numbers to support their brother and colleague.



It was alleged that the wedding was nearly put on hold after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had banned all weddings during his last National Address.



Later on, Minister of Information, Kojo-Oppong Nkrumah cleared the air that weddings can rather take place but with no receptions afterwards.



Sammie Obeng-Poku is reckoned as a dynamic gospel minister whose songs and ministrations keeps inspiring and blessing lives in Ghana and across the globe.



During the year 2015, he had his first collaboration and single titled "Halleluyah" with gospel artiste Joe Mettle.



Pastor Sammie has two albums currently to his credits which are enjoying airplay on various digital platforms and streams.