Gospel musician Peaceman releases new album 'I Declare'

Fast-growing gospel artiste James Peaceman Antwi is out with his fourth album code, "I Declare".



Known in private life as James Yeboah Antwi (JP Antwi), the six-track album features songs like Yesu ye Champion, O Lord of Lords, He has done it,

Onyame ye na mosom no and Onyame Beye (God will do it)



Recorded at J.P Records Studios by Self Record the album with a huge potential to top major gospel charts in the country and beyond is a follow-up to earlier albums like ONYEMA BEYE, ONYAME YE NA MOSOM NO and HE HAS DONE IT.



Revealing what inspired him to settle on the title track, the man of God said "... nothing moves God-like faith, if we want to please God, we should be women and men of faith, hence the title."



He mentioned in an interview that plans are advanced for the launch of the potential hit album.



He is now an ordained minister of the gospel, having served in the Muzama Disco Christo church choir, Darkuman at the tender age of five, but turned pro in the year 2000.



He explained that he earned his nickname Peacemanas a result of his ability to resolve disputes, with no supervision from the church's leadership.