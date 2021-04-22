Gospel musician Linda Yankah drops new single titled ‘Dzidula’

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: The Herald

Gospel musician, Linda Emmanuella Yankah, popularly known in showbiz industry as 'Linda Yankah' has dropped a new song titled, "Dzidula", which means Winner.



Her latest single, which was released in March, is currently taking over the airwaves and receiving fair play.



Linda Yankah, who has been into gospel music for about 14years now said, her new song is to inspire, give thanks and praise God for His goodness and mercy.



She said, the song was made to encourage people who maybe passing through difficult times and assure them that there is hope, to becomea winner.



According to her, it is her wish that her music will serve as a medium to inspire humanity and give hope to people for better days to come.



She appealed to lovers of gospel music and Christian community, to patronize her music, by promoting her wonderful talent to reach greater heights.



Linda reiterates that she is not into music to make money, but rather, to touch lives and win souls.



Currently, she has three albums to her credit, some of which are available on audios, video CDs and all digital platforms, including youtube. She launched her maiden album in 2008.



Some of her recent albums include; "Begye wo Aseda; Hym when the morning comes; Praise medley which consists of five songs and one other single release titled, W'anokasa.



Linda has been singing since childhood and was a member of many choral groups including; Faith Voice, Shama Praise among others. She also performs at events and ceremonies.



She advised the youth to have patience, because God's time is always the best, andevery individual's prayer would be answered.



A proud member of Assemblies of God at Faith Chapel branch located at McCarthy Hills – Accra, Linda Yankah, told this reporter, using the gospel music to spread word of God, has become her passionand would not do anything untowardfor the sake of fame.