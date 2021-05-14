Gospel musician Claudia Amoako preaches hope in new single

Music of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: GNA

Veteran Ghanaian gospel female artiste Claudia K. Amoako has released a soul-inspiring single titled "Enko Wo Ko" a message to believers to entrust God to fight their spiritual battles.



According to the gospel songstress, the idea of the song is to project the good works of God in her life, inspiring others to keep still faith in the Almighty God in salvaging their worries.



The song produced by Abi Emma at Bigrums Studio rides on a cool beat of funk reggae with a little contemporary touch of live drums and guitar making it soothing to the ears.



Speaking in an interview, the gospel musician, the lyrics of the song was inspired by the sermon in the Bible coupled with some personal experiences which demonstrated to her that God does listen to prayers.



"My new single has a message of salvation, thanksgiving, inspiration, and motivation to both believers and non-believers. This song is special to me because it is based on a true testimony about what God has done in my life there triggering the desire to write and compose a song to bring out the message of hope and salvation.



"I know the message would resonate in some people and make a difference in their lives," she said.



The new song released under Bencloud Productions is available across various streaming platforms.