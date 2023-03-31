Gospel music star Magnus features Nacee on gospel jam, ‘Obeye Yie’

Entertainment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian soothing gospel musician Magnus has dropped his first song in 2023, Obeye Yie, which features one of the great figures of the gospel music fraternity in Ghana, Nacee.



The song steadily garnering numbers on streaming platforms, was released by Magnus Muzic in collaboration with Michael Magnus Mensah Ministries.



Meanwhile, the gospel singer, born Michael Magnus Mensah describes Obeye Yie as a simple song that is easy to digest and designed to motivate listeners and music lovers to keep their heads up.



The Ghanaian music producer also made the song interesting by adding some live instruments to give more melodic tones to the song’s message.



Nonetheless, this will be the second time that Magnus will collaborate with Nacee. The two amazing songwriters collaborated in 2021 on ‘Bo Me Nantew’, a beautifully composed gospel song accompanied by scenic visuals that continues to garner numbers from fans.



The talented singer has received nominations in the Songwriter and Gospel New Artist of the Year categories at the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.



With the gospel singer’s accomplishments over the past year, this year gives Magnus the perfect opportunity to expand his flock and strengthen his standing in the gospel music community and the music industry at large.



However, Michael Magnus Mensah is a Chartered Marketer by profession, and a worshipper by calling.







He was born to Rosina Hammond and the late Emmanuel Mensah and is the second of three children. Regarding his early education, Magnus had his secondary school education at West Africa Secondary School (WASS).



The spirited contemporary gospel singer attended Greenhill College, GIMPA for his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing Certificate, Wisconsin University/University of Ghana for his MBA in Marketing and then attained his Post-graduate in Marketing Certificate from The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM, UK).



He currently works with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Trust Towers Branch (TTB).