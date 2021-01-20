Music of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor

Gospel music artiste Ruth Adjei drops another banger in 2021 titled 'Oshidaa'

play videoGospel musician, Ruth Adjei

A minstrel of the gospel who seeks to make Jesus proud in the music industry, Ruth Adjei, also known as Rufet has released another soul-touching tune in 2021.



The songwriter and gospel music artiste has dropped a new song titled 'Oshidaa' which simply means 'Your Thanks' in the Ghanaian local Ga dialect.



The song happens to be the first track on the second album titled 'The Mercy Seat' which was released in November 2019.



The gospel sensation speaking to the media about how she titled the song said she "faced a very critical situation for a very long time" of which she prayed consistently but wasn't getting answers. "So one night around midnight, I woke up very sad in my Spirit and decided to cry to the Lord for a solution to that peculiar problem."



She said after praying for about two hours, she had a dream and saw herself seated very sad on a stone, and later saw a hand from the clouds. and the hand from the clouds began to "wipe her tears and told me never to weep again for my prayers were answered.



To the glory of God, indeed instantly, when I woke up I got a permanent solution to that problem. After which the song began to ring in my Spirit."



Before Ruth Adjei launched her first album, 'Mercy Seat', Liquid Prayers in 2014, the Telecom Engineer Officer had had the privilege of backing a number of artists such as Dianah Hamilton, Bernice Offei, Joe Mettle, Francis Adjei, Eugene Zuta, Ceccy Twum, Akesse Brempong, SP Kofi Sarpong, just to mention a few.



Watch the video below:



