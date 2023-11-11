Gospel live band singer goes viral after performing Sarkodie, Black Sherif songs at funeral

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The lead singer of a popular live band based in Sunyani has gone viral following her recent performance at a funeral.



The concert was published on YouTube about a week ago, but fragments started making its way on social media, thereby causing a stir.



Scores of netizens including celebrities have retweeted the snippets, applauding the lead singer’s interesting performance.



Ophelia, the leader of the Sunyani Melody Band, has caught the public attention with her switch from gospel to highlife, especially at a grieving ceremony.



Her display has piqued the interest of various Ghanaian musicians, including Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Black Sherif, and Camidoh.



Camidoh retweeted a video of Ophelia performing his smash tune Sugarcane with the message “I want to ask her few questions b4 we jam together lol” on Twitter.



Sarkodie also described her timing as perfect, among others.



