Gospel is winning; I have to win all 7 awards - Piesie Esther

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With just a few weeks to the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), gospel singer, Piesie Esther who has seven nominations including the 'Artiste of the Year' has once again expressed optimism in winning big on the night.



The 'Waye Me Yie' hitmaker has received unprecedented support from the gospel fraternity with the likes of Celestine Donkor openly campaigning for her to win in all categories which are Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Gospel Song, Best Gospel Artiste, Best Female Vocalist, Best Songwriter, and Best Music Video.



Piesie Esther together with some musicians thrilled fans at the Ho Sports Stadium during the VGMA Xperience Concert last Saturday.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Doreen Abanema Abayaa, she narrated how important it is for her to sweep away awards for the gospel industry. She was quick to credit God for her achievement.



"I have seven nominations. I feel so good and I bless God for that. To Celestine Donkor, thank you so much sis, thanks for the support. I really do appreciate it," she said.



She added that hopes are high in winning all seven awards. "By the grace of God, I have to. Gospel is winning and so I have to win," she hammered.





Watch the video below:





