Gospel artistes should also strive for awards - KobbySalm

Ghanaian gospel artiste Samuel Kwabena Adjei also known as KobbySalm has said that gospel musicians have every right to aim for awards and recognition, contrary to the notion that their ultimate reward is in heaven.



Expressing himself during an X Spaces dialogue hosted by Graphic Showbiz, KobbySlam noted that gospel artists work as diligently as their secular counterparts and deserve recognition for their efforts.



The artiste, known for songs including “Rejoice” and “Febegye” stressed that it's acceptable for them to aspire to win awards and recognition. In his opinion, awards not only validate the hard work and dedication of gospel musicians but also boost their work.



“I want to categorically state that deep within us, a part of us craves the laurels, awards, and nominations that often accompany our creative endeavors.



“In as much as we are driven by our commitment to sharing the gospel through our songs, it is also important to acknowledge that, on some level, we do indeed harbour a yearning for recognition,” he said.



He recounted a personal experience where he invested a lot of time and effort in securing an award nomination in the hopes of winning. He however lost, and the situation affected his mental well-being, forcing him to put a hold on releasing new music.



“I experienced a period of disappointment when I did not get the recognition I had hoped for, leading me to temporarily withhold the release of new songs.



“At some point, I felt I worked so hard and deserved an award I had been nominated for. When I didn't get that recognition, it was a bit depressing for me to the point that I stopped releasing songs.



“Anybody will wonder why that should have affected me but it did because I know just how much work my team and I put in that year, only for me to miss out on an award.



“All these can mentally affect you as an artiste, whether you are a gospel or secular artiste, and I went through that," he said.



KobbySalm's comments join the wider discussion on mental health among celebrities and creatives in the Ghana music industry. His perspective is that it can be mentally and emotionally fulfilling for them to receive awards.



