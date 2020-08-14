Entertainment of Friday, 14 August 2020

Gospel artiste Ruth Adjei to hold virtual praises and worship concert

As the nation adjusts to the new reality of life under self-quarantine during the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic, contemporary gospel sensation, Ruth Adjei, is set to host virtual praises, worship, and prayer session via Facebook Live on Friday, August 21, 2020.



She said the upcoming session on her social media pages seeks to revive the spirit of praise, worship, and prayer among the saint of God once again which is fundamental to our faith.



According to the 'Mebo' hitmaker, she is always on the move even in this COVID-19 season, spreading the worship and praises of God through digital channels.



She said the lack of an in-person audience and performing online doesn't feel emotionally different for her, therefore, need to host virtual praises and worship.



Ruth Adjei has been bringing upbeat, contemporary sounds to gospel music.



"There's always a new experience that has to be communicated...My heart really is about making sure that the conversation of God is something that can be a relevant conversation regardless of where culture finds itself," she said.





