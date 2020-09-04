Music of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Gospel artiste Ruth Adjei nominated for Maranatha awards in the US

Ghanaian gospel singer, Ruth Adjei

Gospel singer, Ruth Adjei, has received five nominations for the Maranatha Awards, the USA which is a recognition of the effort she has put into making gospel music.



She called on her fans to take part in the voting process from where a winner will emerge.



Here is a list of her song and nominations:



Mebo/I'll proclaim - Best Adoration Worship song 2020



Mebo/I'll proclaim - Best Thanksgiving song 2020



Mebo/I'll proclaim - Best Prophetic song 2020



Mebo/I'll proclaim - Best Live Ministration song 2020



Best Inspirational song



Voting runs for two months. and the Grand Gala Awards for Maranatha Awards USA will announce once normalcy resumes and borders open up following the COVID-19 effect.



The Maranatha Awards USA is a global worship music award scheme acknowledging authentic biblical worship music.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.