Gospel artiste Ruth Adjei hounored by the Church of Pentecost

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor

The leadership of the Church of Pentecost has honoured the 'Same Old God' star Ruth Adjei on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.



The church honoured Ruth for her hard work, legacy, and achievements in the gospel industry.



Ruth Adjei's performance has been a source of pride and a role model to the youth.



She expressed gratitude to the church for their training and mentoring which she said had contributed to her success as a musician.



Last year, Ruth Adjei beat all odds to win the 'Discovery of the Year' at the maiden edition of the 2022 Eminent Awards.



Her new song titled 'Same Old God' is already gaining traction within the music landscape in Ghana.



It is a motivational track admonishing all to seek the face of God all the time.



The renowned gospel artiste after the honour shared the wonderful moments on social media with the caption: "Some things happen in ministry that blow your mind. It was one such. It was surreal. It was humbling. Thanks to the leadership of the Church of Pentecost for the honour done to me. I am grateful to everyone who has supported the ministry and brought it thus far."



Ruth Adjei has been touted as one of the hottest musicians when it comes to the new phase of gospel music.