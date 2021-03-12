Music of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Gospel artist Odehyie Selly releases street anthem ‘Never Try Me’

play videoOfficial artwork of the song

After winning the hearts of Ghanaians with her maiden single 'Style Bia Bi' early this year, Hilltop Record’s artiste, Odehyie Selly is never slouching as she continues to grim her stands in the gospel scene with amazing compositions.



On March 12, 2021, the talented songstress is releasing another record dubbed 'Never Try Me' to cement her position as the most decorated female gospel musician in Ghana.



This release intends to bridge the international gap and to correct the stale perception of the local gospel industry. 'Never Try Me', according to management, will help other gospel musicians, both old and upcoming ones to acclimatize and to skewered biblical and soul edifying words in their song composition without any perversions meeting international standards.



Born Selina Ofosua, Odehyie Selly sits at the pantheon of musicians with only a few people. Her juggernaut composition abilities continue to be a blimey to many music aficionados and, it is evidently clear, her latest single, Never try me will be the industry’s standard for rating delivery and composition, henceforth.



Never try me, a Gomez-produced song is an augmented version of any classy production the industry has ever witnessed.



Although spirit-filled, it has groovy and catchy elements that leave listeners with no other option than to nod, dance, and tap their feet in response. The song was specially and carefully crafted to inspire and to motivate, educate, and most importantly to entertain the soldiers in the gospel industry.



