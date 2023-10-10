Gospel artist Araba Cudjoe releases uplifting song 'God is Good' to celebrate God's mercy

Music of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician Araba Cudjoe has released a soul-stirring song, "God is Good," to trumpet the enduring mercy and goodness of God.



Recorded by Kaywa of Highly Spiritual Music, ‘God is Good’ is a heartfelt tribute to the boundless grace of God.



The slow-tempo tune, coupled with powerful lyrics, encapsulates the collective sentiment of gratitude that has been brewing in the hearts of many, especially in the wake of the global challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Araba Cudjoe's music video for "God is Good," directed by the talented Frank Videos, serves as a visual testament to the message of hope and thanksgiving that the song conveys.



"It was inspired by so many things that we have gone through as individuals, families, and nations and the entire world; that before, during and after COVID, how far God has brought us," Araba Cudjoe shared in her remarks. "If you look at all who have perished, the kind of problems we’ve encountered but we’re still alive, it shows how good God has been to us. If we’re here, it doesn’t make us special from those who couldn’t make it. It only shows how good God has been to us."



Indeed, the lyrics of "God is Good" resonate with the experiences of countless individuals who have weathered storms and come through stronger on the other side. The song's profound message reminds listeners that even in the darkest hours, the goodness of God shines as a beacon of hope.



"The Bible says ‘He will show mercy to whom He will show.’ And God decided to show us mercy, so His goodness is His nature," Araba Cudjoe added. "We can never thank Him enough nor can we count our blessings because He’s a good God. God has just been good, and so we’re giving Him thanks for being good."



"God is Good" stands as a reminder that, despite the challenges and uncertainties of life, there is always a reason to be thankful. Araba Cudjoe's heartfelt vocals and the song's touching melody invite listeners to reflect on their own journeys and find solace in the knowledge that God's mercy knows no bounds.



