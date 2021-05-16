Gospel act Joe Banfro set to drop ‘Moko Be’ track on May 28

Music of Sunday, 16 May 2021
Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor
Gospel musician Joseph Nii Adjei Banfro aka Joe Banfro, the founder of Banfro Ministries Worldwide has dropped a snippet of his next banging single dubbed 'Moko Be'.
According to the talented singer who has always aspired to be a musician right from childhood, the full song will drop on May 28, 2021.
In an interview, Joe Banfro said even though he is based in the United Kingdom (UK), his worship and writing works have gone global.
Biologically, he is a father of two but fathers several people across the world through his music ministry.
Talking about Moko Be he said, it’s an inspirational song of worship in a traditional Ghanaian highlife rhythm in the Ga dialect "MOKO B3" meaning (None like you).