Music of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Gospel Musician Adjekwei Mensah releases official video for ‘Prince Of Peace’

Adjekwei Mensah has dropped a video for his new song

Upcoming gospel star, Adjekwei Mensah has released the visuals to his much awaited single ‘Prince Of Peace’.



The Cedar Mountain Chapel International Assembly worship leader started singing at age 12 and this worship song is very essential as it praises God because ‘there’s none like him’.



Prince of Peace was produced by Fred Okyere of Okay Studio with video shot by Seth Odoi.



The video was shot in the Central region specifically around Elmina Castle, Elmina Fishing harbor and Fort Amsterdam at Abanze.



Adjekwei Mensah has in the past released The Truth and Speed which really did very well.



The Strategic Communications graduate of University of Ghana wishes to win more souls with his music.

