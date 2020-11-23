Music of Monday, 23 November 2020

Gospel 360 Africa honors Abeiku Santana for pioneering live worship on radio

Cynthia of Daughters of Glorious Jesus making the presentation to Abeiku Santana

Widely acclaimed as the initiator of the now popular live worship sessions on radio Dr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, host of the 'Ekwanso Dwoodwoo' drive time show on Okay 101.7 FM and the Managing Director of Kaya Tours Ltd & Kaya Management Service, has been honored for his exceptional contribution to Ghana's gospel industry.



It all started about 20 years ago when Abeiku Santana among other media personalities brought Cindy Thompson, Esther Smith, Noble Nketiah just to mention a few into the public limelight.



From the days of Ashh 101.7FM in Kumasi and Adom 106.3FM in Tema, Abeiku Santana will occasionally bring gospel singers and their instrumentalists on his drive time show to minister live to listeners.



The studios of Okay FM was on the afternoon of Friday, November 20, flooded with a team from one of the renowned Christian media agencies, Gospel 360 Africa, led by Andy Favored and flanked by several A-list gospel artistes.



Present to honor the ace broadcaster were multiple award-winning acts Joe Mettle, MOG Music, Cindy Thompson, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Abena Serwaah Ophelia, Rev Thomas Yawson among several personalities.



Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, a Chattered Media Practitioner from Global Academy of Finance & Management, was presented with several Gospel 360 Africa branded souvenirs, a citation of honor, a plaque, a customized cake, among others.



The entire studio was filled with euphoria as the honoree looked genuinely surprised and expressed his appreciation for the kind gesture and honor bestowed upon him.



Abeiku Santana is listed among the top 100 tourism influencers in Africa.





