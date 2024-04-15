Goodbye to Kasahare level? - Don Itchi's social media move raises questions

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The sudden deletion of all posts related to Adom FM from rapper Don Itchi's social media page has sparked speculation about the future of his relationship with the media conglomerate.



Don Itchi, also hailed as Ghana's next big rap sensation, garnered widespread acclaim and endorsements from industry heavyweights such as Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Obrafour, and Reggie Rockstone.



However, he transitioned from dropping songs to assuming a mentorship role, nurturing budding talents and promoting the next generation of artistes.



Approximately three and a half years ago, Don Itchi was appointed as the host of "Kasahare Level," a popular show on Adom FM.



The show, which has been running for over 15 years, serves as a platform for emerging talents to showcase their rap skills. Over the years, it has propelled numerous artists to stardom, including Sarkodie, Yaa Pono, and Shatta Wale.



Don Itchi's tenure as the host of "Kasahare Level" was marked by exceptional presenting skills and garnered him widespread recognition in the media landscape. He became a prominent voice on radio and actively participated in all Multimedia activities.



However, the recent deletion of Multimedia-related posts from Don Itchi's social media has left the public speculating about the future of his relationship with the media conglomerate.



Many are questioning whether this move signifies an end to his association with multimedia or if it signals a new chapter in his career.



As fans and industry observers await further clarification, the uncertainty surrounding Don Itchi's departure from multimedia has sparked curiosity and raised questions about the future direction of both parties involved.