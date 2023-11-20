You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 11 20Article 1884374

Entertainment of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

'Good sex toys perform better than some men' - BB Naija star

Doyin is former Big Brother Naija housemate

Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyinsola David, has stated that in some instances, sex toys, work better than a man.

Doyin said she has personally experienced that a skilled vibrator makes a far better impact than some men.

According to her, no guy can have the rhythm and consistency of a good vibrator.

She continued by saying that not even a man's tongue wiggles like that.

Doyin revealed that occasionally, when a man starts to feel the beat, he loses his equilibrium just before releasing it, which even makes her angry.

She said: “Me I know one thing oh, see, what a sex toy can do, what a good vibrator can do, I don’t know one man that can do that job and that is just fact. You see that rhythm and consistency that vibrator has no man can wiggle his tongue consistently like that till he cum.

"Sometimes when you are doing it with a man, he is getting the rhythm, he is getting the rhythm and then you’re about to cum, then he changes something I’m like oh my goodness get the fuck out of my face.”


“If your partner is giving you a normal one and you have been taking it for years and then the vibrator just comes and
takes you there in 3 seconds, ah what are you doing with man again.”

