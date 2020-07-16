Entertainment of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Good management, humility key to staying relevant – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Okyeame Kwame born Kwame Nsiah-Apau, says good management and humility among other things are key to staying relevant as an artiste.



The “Rap Doctor,” who has stayed relevant in Ghana’s music industry close to two decades, was speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi.



Okyeame Kwame likened an artiste to a vehicle transporting people to another destination and that the people in the vehicle expect more from the vehicle.



He added that the creativity artistes bring on board is not theirs and that they are just harnessing the creativity for the public.



Giving tips on the how to stay relevant in the country’s music industry, Okyeame Kwame asked the new crop of artistes to stay humble and desist from engaging in cyber fights.



According to him, a good management team helps shape a person’s craft.



” A strong and solid management team is the best. Usually, a brand looks out for humble artiste to invest in. A good management team will help shape an artiste and then ensure a healthy relationship between the artiste and his or her fans. A solid management team also ensures that the finances of an artiste are well taken care of and diversified to ensure that you do not suffer when the music business slows down”, he explained.





