'Good husbands don't have big pricks' - Popular music executive to single ladies

Entertainment of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian music executive, Soso Soberekon, has sent out what he termed as an important message to ladies.



The businessman advised women on how to carefully select their potential suitors in order not to be disappointed after marriage.



Soso Soberekon opined that men who are 'husband materials' don’t have big pricks.



According to him, when a woman finds the man of her dreams, she shouldn’t look at the size of his prick as most good husbands are lacking in such areas.



“When you finally get the good man you’ve been praying for, no look him preeq…. Good husbands no dey get big preeq”.



One can recall that months ago, Soso Soberekon set the internet ablaze after he showed off his huge manhood in some pictures shared on Instagram.



This came after, singer Harrysong, had body-shamed him, for having a small dick.



Proving him wrong, Soso Soberekon shared a photo of himself in his underwear, showing off his huge private part.



In his caption, he noted how everything that had been said about him was all lies.



“Everything you’ve heard about chubby guys are all lies”.



