Good Christians don't listen to secular songs - Gospel singer

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The mark of a true Christian is the ability to dedicate one's life to Christ by shunning away from things of the world, including secular music as this does not glorify God.



Gospel singer, Mose OK has discouraged believers from listening to worldly songs. His latest call reiterated the need for Christians to meditate on the word and listen to songs that only feed the soul with messages from the scriptures.



“You can’t listen to songs that do not carry the word of God, songs that don’t correspond with the scriptures. That’s why I don’t encourage people to listen to secular songs,” the Ghanaian gospel singer hammered.



Mose OK sounded this alarm in his interview with Victor Kodom of Onua TV. He added: “You can’t listen to any song as a believer, emphasizes good Christians. I’m not talking about those who just call themselves Christians, I’m talking about those who have the spirit of God in them."



On the account of Mose OK, spirit-filled music shapes the life of a Christian and directs his path. It is therefore not right to consume secular music as a good Christian.



“You have to listen to Gospel songs because whenever you consume music, the words come directly to your heart, which forms and frames your life. That’s the reason why God himself gave us his word, which is light onto our path,” he added.





