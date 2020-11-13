Music of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Goldkay lights up the scene with hot visuals for ‘Magnum’

Official artwork for the song

British-Ghanaian Afrobeat kingpin, Goldkay drops yet another spanking video for his latest single ‘Magnum’.



He collaborates with director, Alexx Adjei to round off his top-shelf production, which the latter unequivocally does.



Centered on Goldkay and one model, the video’s theme flirts with the idea of a FaceTime session gone wild prior to a link-up. The director beautifully incorporates the use of warm and cool colours to make each shot appear sensational, amid tons of sultry poses and boujee scenery.



Goldkay appears composed as always, rocking his signature shades while the model does her thing for the camera. She finally arrives at Goldkay’s apartment dolled up in a saucy outfit shortly before the video ends, with fans left to dream to rest out.



Get ‘Magnum’ on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here:



