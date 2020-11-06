Entertainment of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Goldkay discusses new single ‘Magnum’, plans for music career

Goldkay, the award-winning British-Ghanaian is fast becoming a fan-favorite both in London and his native country.



Today, he has released a new single ‘Magnum’ and we had the honor of getting an up-close one-on-one with him about the project.



He discusses influences, reactions to his recently released single ‘Party’ and more in this exclusive interview.



Goldkay has been making waves both in the UK and Ghana, gaining fans across the globe along the way with his unique spin on Afrobeat sounds - coining his own style "Afrovibe".



Before emerging as a solo artist and bursting onto the UK Afrobeat landscape with his infectious Afroswing, R&B and Dancehall fusion sound, highlighted by his breakout track ‘Bluffin’, Goldkay started out in music as a member of the acclaimed British choir group, Gospel singers, Incognito, where he was able to hone his craft - amassing over 30 million views on YouTube, with performances at the BBC, Channel 4, Bestival, Sky One and ITV, while also working with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Dappy (N-Dubz), Westlife and Crazy Cousinz, among others.



Get into the interview below;



1. What's the inspiration behind your new song 'Magnum' and what message is it communicating?



Goldkay evidently loves to have fun with a serious message in between the lines and in this song. I used the drink (Magnum) as a way to portray the modern chill outlining that chilling comes at a price. However, in the 2-fold storyline, it talks about a girl who makes a move on me but even here, I let her know that my time also comes at a price.



2. Why the title 'Magnum?' and what's your plans for the single?



Anyone that knows Magnum, knows it’s associated with setting the scene - whatever that may be. I’m still building a presence and right now the aim is to establish my sound in the industry.



3. How’s your recently released single 'Party' faring? Any feedbacks?



Yes, the feedback is great. What makes it more special is that now I feel I’m giving my fans the real me. Whereas before I felt I was showing myself too polish and it wasn’t sustainable.



4. What's influenced you as an artist?



My life experiences have shaped what my music has become today along with my love for Afrobeat, Amapiano Dancehall and RnB calling my sound ‘’Afrovibe’’.



5. What's next after 'Magnum?'



Don’t want to spoil it... But let’s just say people are really going to know what I’m about but in doses...



6. What's your plan for your career? What do you want for yourself?



I want to establish myself as a global artist and use my influence for the betterment of the people coming after me.



