Golden Age Creative Arts Awards honors Diana Hopeson

Entertainment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Nana Asare, Contributor

Veteran gospel minstrel Diana Hopeson was on Saturday 27th March honoured by organizers of the Golden Age Creative Arts Awards at Golden Tulip, Accra.



The award scheme which seeks to recognise deserving individuals in the creative arts industry of the country couldn’t have bypassed the great contribution of the ex-president of the Musicians Union of Ghana, the second deputy vice chairwoman of GHAMRO, and the CEO of GhMusic Publishing & Management.



Mrs. Diana Hopeson present to receive her citation for GACCA Woman Of Excellence 2021 praised the organizers of the event for recognising her efforts and contribution to the creative arts industry, also appealed to cooperate bodies to support such notable schemes when she spoke to the news desk of 360hype.net.



GACAA was recently recognised as the 19th out of 30 best awards organising firms in Ghana by the Ministry of Tourism for its enviable and notable dedication to its activities.