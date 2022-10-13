Gold on pink: Who did Agradaa's makeup in police cells?

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 October 2022

It is an undeniable fact that cameras do not hide makeup disasters, rather, they accentuate them.



This has been the case of Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, every time she shows up in public.



The evangelist is currently facing trial for an alleged money-doubling scam and the court wasn’t an exception for her to showcase her ‘signature heavy make-up’ look.



Asides from rocking a white kaftan and a curly human hair, one of the things that couldn’t have gone unnoticed with Nana Agradaa’s appearance in court on Thursday, October 13, 2022, was her heavy face makeup.



Nana Agradaa was captured at the premises of the Accra Circuit Court with a ‘face-beat’ that was totally different from her skin shade.



This has sparked reactions from netizens who have questioned how she was able to fix her make-up even while in police custody.



Others have also been curious in knowing who her make-up artiste is.



Nana Agradaa denies allegations





Earlier, prior to her first court appearance, ‘Nana Agradaa’ denied the allegations of defrauding some members of her church.



The self-styled pastor said she only shared money with her church members to help boost their businesses.



“Reverend Mama pat, I came out to tell Ghanaians that I will be gifting cash to my church members for them to use for work. So whoever wanted to get some, should come and accept Jesus as your Saviour and also write your name to become a church member, and then you start coming to church.



“So if I have done my all night and shared my money to my church members and those of you that wrote your names late, you didn’t get some, I have not offended you or defrauded you. So I have not defrauded anyone.,” she said in a short video on Sunday, October 9 2022.



