Going vegan: Okyeame Kwame recalls frightening conversation with Samini

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Okyeame Kwame (OK) has revealed that he initially said he will become a strict vegetarian "when Ghana went to the World Cup in South Africa" in the year 2010.



The rap star was speaking to Accra-based Angel FM's Kojo Sebor.



"When Samini comes to the show, ask him about it," Okyeame Kwame said.



During the time he made the decided to become a vegan, he noted, Reggae/Dancehall star "Samini was the closest friend that I had who was a vegetarian".



Okyeame Kwame recalled how "while in South Africa," he told Emmanuel Andrews Samini that he wanted to stop eating meat.



"Brother, you are going to lose weight drastically. Brother, you will become so lean. Look, you already don't have much flesh on you... Brother!" OK lightheartedly quoted Samini.



OK said "Samini made me afraid to become a vegan" at the time but, in his mind, he had "resolved to be a vegan".



Fast forward, it was in 2019 that his desire finally materialised, the author and businessman said. It happened while on the set for his Yeeko (We're At War) hit's music video.



"So the last day I had meat was while we filmed this video," he said, adding that he had sausages on set as depicted in the offical music video.



He told the interesting story that led to the decision to go vegan that particular day.



"I had intended to show off my six-pack in the video [but] I had about three big sausages and my tummy bulged up so when I took off my top, my six-pack did not show. There and then, I told myself I'd never eat this thing again," he narrated. "So this is the last time I ever chewed meat."



He revealed that the Yeeko video was shot on December 14, 2019, and by "January 1, 2020, I wrote on Facebook that from now onwards I will not eat meat".



The multiple award-winning hip-hop/hip-life artiste confessed that the only slip he had after the sausages was "probably eating shrimps because I really loved kenkey and shrimps".



The conversation was occasioned by the Yeeko line: "When you get good meat, grill it."