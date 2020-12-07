Entertainment of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: 3 News

God will see Ghana through – Shegun Arinze

Nollywood actor Shegun Arinze

Nollywood actor Shegun Arinze has stated that God will see Ghana through the 2020 elections peacefully.



The actor in an interview with Accra based Onua FM said, "I wish Ghanaians well as they go the polls on Monday."



"I’m praying that it goes well and orderly. No violence.”



He further added that "I know God will see Ghana through as they go through the elections.”



Polls have begun in Ghana and many registered voters have queued up at the polling stations to cast their ballots.



More than 17 million Ghanaians are expected to cast their votes in the 2020 general elections.





