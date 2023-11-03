God will help NPP to break the 8 - Diana Asamoah

Entertainment of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has expressed optimism about the chances of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to retain the seat in government for the third term despite its difficulty.



According to her, although the country is grappling with economic challenges coupled with other problems, she is confident of the NPP breaking the 8 to continue their tenure in office.



The gospel musician urged Ghanaians to exercise restraint with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as he put in place measures to restore the dwindling fortunes of the economy.



When asked about the chances of the NPP breaking the 8 she said, “It shall come to pass and God will help us [NPP] to break the 8 and continue the governance in Jesus' name!”



She added, “With the rate of the dollar, God has been good to us because the whole world was battling with COVID-19 so hardship exists everywhere. We are now striving to recover the economy.



“The foreign countries are using revenue from taxes to improve the country. In Ghana, if you decide to tax the people, the way and manner they would insult the government. I pay taxes all the time. So Ghanaians should exercise patience for the government to put measures in place to stabilize the economy.”



Diana Asamoah stated that she does not support any candidate in the NPP primaries and stressed that she would be fine with whoever emerges as the winner.



“God chooses king so whoever wins I am fine with it,” she said.



The NPP primaries is scheduled for November 4, 2023.



The four persons vying for the presidential slot are the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former agric minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie.







SB/BB