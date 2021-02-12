Entertainment of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: MET TV

God will fight for you - Osebo consoles Funny Face after police brutality

Funny has been in the news over video that showed the police arresting him for firing warning shots

Ghanaian fashionista, Richie Brown, affectionately called Osebo has consoled Ghanaian comedian Funny Face who is going through troubling times.



In a comment under one of Funny Face's videos on Instagram, Osebo wrote, "Bro, I beg you in the name of God to calm down ok."



He went further to add, "leave everything in the hands of God and he will fight for you, please."



The fashion icon went ahead to advise the comedian that "Silence is golden." For this reason, Osebo urged him not to talk about the issue for it was under control.



Funny Face in response thanked the owner of 24/7 Zaara boutique for his kind words.



The father of twins has been in the news recently after he posted a video in which he was arrested by the Kasoa police for discharging his registered pump action gun in public.



According to Funny Face, he fired the warning shots at a point because he was under attack in his neighborhood.



The video of the arrest and the manner in which it was carried out has raised a lot of issues on social media, causing people to sympathize with him.