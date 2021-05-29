You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 29Article 1273711

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

God will deliver Nana Agradaa if she has not truly repented - Gospel minister

Gospel minister Alfred Owusu Sekyere in interview with Skbeatz play videoGospel minister Alfred Owusu Sekyere in interview with Skbeatz

Gospel minister, Alfred Owusu Sekyere has shared his opinion on the recent ongoing trend on Nana Agradaa's conversion to Christianity.

In his opinion, he believes that if Nana Agradaa's repentance is very genuine and sincerely true, then she has been delivered.

He also said if she has not yet repented, then he trusts that God will surely touch her and deliver her.

He made his assertion in an Up-close interview with blogger and filmmaker Skbeatz Records on his 'Exclusive Interview' show on YouTube.



