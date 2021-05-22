God used Obofour to help me fulfil my purpose – Perpetual Didier

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel musician Perpetual Didier has recounted how the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) helped her to harness her God-given gift of winning souls into Christianity.



Speaking Kojo Preko Dankwa on CTV’s ‘The Showbiz’ on Friday, 21 May 2021, she indicated that Reverend Obofour gave her an opportunity to minister in his church and went further to invite her to church events.



She also recounted how he requested her music videos to be promoted on his television channels when the COVID-19 pandemic broke.



The gospel music singer, who doubles as an ordained reverend minister, noted that Rev Obofour prophesied that she will do exploits with the word of God.



“He prophesied to me that apart from singing, God will use me to reach out to more souls,” she said.



Full of praise and gratitude to Rev Obofour, she disclosed that he opened a branch of his church in Koforidua where she is based and made her the head pastor.



According to the reverend minister, who claimed to have begun prophesying from age 9, when all hope was lost, “Rev Obofour saw something great in me and gave me the chance to preach the Word of God”.



Perpetual Didier has songs like ‘Kurom Aye de’ featuring Kumawood actor Akrobeto, ‘Nkomhye’ and ‘Suspect’ featuring Obaapa Christy.



She recently released her latest song, titled ‘Endane Ogya’.