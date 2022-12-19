God took Ekow Blankson after finishing his assignment on earth - Fred Amugi

Entertainment of Monday, 19 December 2022

Veteran actor, Fred Amugi, has described his late colleague Ekow Blankson as a perfect gentleman who took his work seriously.



On Saturday, December 17, friends and family said their final goodbyes to the actor, who died on October 3.



Fred Amugi in an interview with GhanaWeb's Elsie Lamar, recalled some of his fondest memories with him, adding that he brought smiles to every room he walked in.



He noted that Ekow will forever be remembered for his dedication to work as well as the lives he impacted.



"I have a lot of memories with him... I am a very emotional person, and I don't want to do my thing in public, but I will start by saying that Ekow was a very perfect gentleman.



"He knew what to say at what time, when to share a joke, and when the business must be done. That is what I will always remember about him... we all loved Ekow for who he was, but God decided that he has finished the assignment He sent him to earth to do and that is it," Fred Amugi told GhanaWeb.



Ekow Blankson passed away at age 50 and left behind a wife, Justina Naadu Blankson, and eight children.












