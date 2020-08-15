Entertainment of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

God speaks to me before I go on stage – Wendy Shay

play videoWendy Shay

Self acclaimed “Queen of Ghana Music”, Wendy Shay in an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM’s Entertainmen GH show has revealed that God speaks to her before she goes on stage to perfom.



As monitored by sammykaymedia.com, Wendy Shay asserted that God dwells in her therefore she listens to her instincts carefully to notice God’s voice.



Reacting to a question posed by Ola Michaels to ascertain why she is not singing a gospel song if God speaks to her everyday, the “uber driver” hitmaker stated it is God who gives her the kind of songs she does, if not so, how would she be able to eat.



The serial hitmaker indicated that God is so close to us than we actually think, but we live in a secular world hence her choice for secular music.



She further added if God has not instructed her to sing a gospel song and she does that, she will run into loses.



