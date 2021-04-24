‘God should bless you all, being rich alone is not fun’– Osei Kwame Despite

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: GH Base

The CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has shared a touching prayer asking God to bless every Ghanaian just like he has blessed him.



In his prayer, the business mogul noted that it is not very exciting if few people in the country enjoy wealth, therefore, God should bless all Ghanaians.



Dr. Osei Kwame Despite said this when he was asked to pray at the house warming event of one of the members of their famous East Legon Executive fitness club.



He has, hence, received massive applauds after his touching prayer request to the Almighty God to bless everyone just like he has blessed him.



Watch Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's prayer request to God in the post below:



