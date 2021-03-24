God’s wrath will visit Achimota school for denying students with dreadlocks admission – Ras Kuuku

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Musician, Ras Kuuku has threatened the management of Achimota School with curses for refusing two students with dreadlocks admission into the school.



The Rastafarian students were told to go and cut down their hair before being allowed the opportunity to study in the school; a directive which has since generated a national debate.



While the Old Students of the Achimota School and the PTA is backing their headmistress for issuing that directive, the Ghana Education Service (GES) which initially backed the students have withdrawn their support.



Commenting on the issue on Angel Midday News, Ras Kuuku said he is shocked the authorities at Achimota School will do such a thing.



He argued that dreadlocks were not alien to the African Tradition and hence it would be prudent for the management of Achimota School to grant the students admission.



To him, this is the ‘highest form of discrimination in Ghana now’ which will attract God’s wrath on the Achimota School.



“This is the highest form of discrimination in recent times and I am shocked it is happening. God’s wrath will visit Achimota School if they fail to allow the students into the school…,” he said.



