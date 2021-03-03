Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: My News GH

God’s knowledge guided Scientists to develop vaccines – Diana Hamilton on why Ghanaians should take jabs

Diana Hamilton, Gospel Musician

Multiple award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has justified why Ghanaians must take their jabs indicating that God has given adequate knowledge to scientists to produce or develop vaccines.



“It’s important for me to let everyone know that the ministry that we’re into it’s both physical and spiritual,” she said on Kastle Entertainment Show.



“So we pray to God to give us soul touching songs, we pray for the lives of others but God has also given knowledge to Doctors, Nurses, Scientists to go into these things,” she added.



“W’asem” hitmaker, Diana Hamilton told Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that being put in a place of influence by God demands that you minister also to the physical needs of the people including sharing the right information.



“When God put you in such a place of influence it’s important that you can share certain things which is ministering to the physical needs of people,” she told the host.



She continued “One of them is helping to pay fees, but also giving out the right information to the people at the right time.



“Sometimes when I sing and people accept the song, that’s the same way if I give a good testimony about a certain dress, people will also accept it,” she added.



Recently, Selina Boateng who is also a gospel musician expressed her opinion on the Covid-19 vaccine after being quizzed whether or not she would receive the vaccine, to the amazement of the host, she said no unless God reveals it to her.